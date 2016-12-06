NPP names beneficiaries of Woyome money



By Maxwell Ofori

The brouhaha surrounding the judgement debt paid to businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has taken a new twist, as the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released a tall list of alleged beneficiaries of the GH¢51.2 million.

The list, sighted by The Chronicle, had names of prominent personalities in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), with some holding sensitive government positions in the current Mahama-led administration.

Addressing journalists at the party's headquarters in Accra yesterday, the Communications Director of the party, Nana Akomea, debunked the argument that no other person apart from Mr. Woyome benefited from the said GH¢51.2 million paid to him somewhere in 2010.

He showed documentary evidence why President Mahama and his Attorney General (AG) were not interested in securing a conviction over the matter, and why they had shown no serious interest to 'respect' the Supreme Court (SC) order to retrieve the millions of dollars of Ghana's money given to Mr. Woyome.

The NDC government, between 2009-2010, paid an amount of GH¢51.2 million (valued at the time around $35 million) as judgement debt to Mr. Alfred Woyome, following a contract he claimed to have had with the Kufuor government to help build stadia for the CAN 2008 football tournament, which, according to him, was wrongfully terminated.

He went to court over a delay in the release of payment. He filed his claim against the government in court on 19th April 2010. The AG put up no defense in court, hence, Mr. Woyome had the liberty to amend his claim twice, and shortly obtained an uncontested, default judgement on 24th May 2010 (one month, five days), for an amount in excess of GH¢105.5 million.

The AG entered into negotiations with Mr. Woyome, and both settled on the payment of GH¢51.2 million, to be paid in three installments of about GH¢17 million each. This was duly filed in court as 'consent judgement' on 4th June 2010.

Ostensibly, the AG went back to court after five days, on 9th June, claiming Mr. Woyome did not deserve any payments, and that the agreement was a mistake, and prayed the court to set aside the consent judgement filed five days earlier.

The High Court eventually ruled on 5th September that, as per the terms of the consent judgement filed by both Mr. Woyome and the AG, the government was to pay only 'the due amount of GH¢17 million', while the court went into merits of the AG's writ.

However, the AG proceeded to “a pre-trail settlement conference” with Mr. Woyome on 7th December, 2010, at which they agreed that the government will pay all the GH¢51.2 million to Mr. Woyome.

The government, through the Ministry of Finance, accordingly proceeded to pay to Mr. Woyome GH¢10 million on 27th January 2011, another GH¢10 million on 8th April 2011, and GH¢14.1 million on 12th September 2011. This, in addition to the earlier payment of GH¢17 million on 6th October 2010, brought the total to GH¢51.2 million. After the final payment in September 2011, all seemed to have gone to sleep, until the Auditor General reported the payments to Parliament late 2011.

The resulting public uproar, anger and shock, forced the government, in early 2012, to arrest Mr. Woyome, resuming the abandoned court case against him.

Meanwhile, addressing the news conference, Nana Akomea noted that “the criminal trial was completely botched. The presiding judge showed his frustration in his judgment by saying the Attorney General deliberately presented a poor case. In effect, the entire trial was a public show, but with no sincere intention to get justice done. Even, a senior lawyer at the A-G's Department, who received payments from Woyome through his wife's account, was not prosecuted, because prosecuting him would have led the trail to bigger fishes.”

He continued that, “the Attorney-General who followed Betty Mould and was serious about retrieving the money and prosecuting those who stole public funds was sacked. He went on his own to the Supreme Court to get Woyome and others to pay back. He secured judgment, but the government has not been interested to secure the monies involved.

“Earlier this month, he won a landmark ruling at the Supreme Court to examine Woyome for failing to pay back the debt. The A-G fought against it, and steps have been taken through the legal process to ensure that does not happen.

“Mr. Martin Amidu has said all the time that the President is more interested in protecting Woyome than protecting the public purse. He was ready to prove this if he was allowed to question Woyome in the witness box. But, that did not happen.”

At the news conference, the NPP said it had been able to lay its hands on evidence from Woyome's own office (accounting archives). “Evidence bearing Woyome's own handwritings, telling us incontrovertibly, a list of, at least, some of the key people who were paid by him,” Nana Akomea added.

“You may all recall that Mr. Woyome, at the beginning of his arrest, warned publicly, I believe, on Citi FM that if the NDC government dared to prosecute him, he would mention names.

“He knew what he was saying. He had been meticulous in keeping proper records of those he gave money to. With some, which we have here, he made them write in their own words the amount received, when it was received, and got them to sign the receipt. Even where he gave just a cash cheque, he made sure that he kept a record of it in separate book. Beyond that, he would write the name of beneficiary and, where necessary, the purpose of the cash on the cheque counterfoil or stub. The cheque stub is the small piece of paper left in your cheque book when you tear out a cheque.

“We have here with us, the original stubs (showing the documents), and in Woyome's own handwriting. We will make them available to you for closer inspection. You will be allowed to scrutinise them and do your own checks on them.

“The list is a bombshell one that shows beyond all doubt that the bogus judgment debts, running into some $300 million in the first two years of the NDC's last eight years, were made for privileged persons in the NDC to loot and share.

“We have with us a bank statement from Mr. Woyome's account at the Agriculture Development Bank, ADB House Branch. It is a statement showing payments from 1st October 2010 to 15th April 2011, totalling GH$3,053,133.65.

“There are many others on the list. But, we believe we have given enough to show that there is every probability that much of the GH¢51 million given to Woyome was channelled through him for the party and some of its leaders.

He concluded that Ghana's public purse can never be safe under President Mahama and his NDC. “Thankfully, after eight years of creating, looting and sharing, in a week's time, the people of Ghana will be presented with an opportunity to end the bleeding of Ghana. Let us stop it now before Ghana dies,” Nana Akomea said.