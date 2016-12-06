Salaga Market to receive facelift



By Bernice Bessey ([email protected] )..

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah has broken the ground for the construction of three-storey building to replace the abandoned the Salaga Market.

The market is a combined initiative by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Social Security Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to provide 1300 stalls to accommodate traders.

The facility, which is expected to be completed by August 2017, comes along with a car park.

Mr. Debrah said in a short speech on Sunday to the traders and some concerned residents in the area that the government has no intention to eject anybody upon completion.

He, however, assured the general public that the market will have enough stalls to accommodate all the 600 registered members and more.

He promised more of AMA and SSNIT collaborations if the people vote for the ruling National Democratic Congress to continue with the good works, saying, “after the elections, more projects will come will come your way.”

The Member of Parliament for the area, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, also reiterated that the stalls will be shared equally without any discrimination.

He said the NDC would transform Accra into a modern city that can boast of beautiful landmarks and edifices.

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bontey, was overwhelmed with the proposed project, and even threw the challenge that if the NDC loses he will step down as a chief.

Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpujie, Chief Executive Officer of the AMA, also disclosed that the Rawlings Park will be constructed into a 17-storey to enable the free flow of traffic, as well as create jobs for the youth.