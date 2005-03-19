Funsi (U/W), March 19, GNA - Mr Ambrose Dery, the Upper West Regional Minister on Friday undertook a working visit to two key deprived communities known as "overseas" in the newly created Wa East District, to familiarize himself with conditions there.



During the visit, Mr. Dery addressed mini-durbars organized in his honour, and met with the Chiefs and elders as part of his on-going interactions with traditional authorities in the region, in his bid to create a stable atmosphere for the smooth administration of the region. At Funsi, the capital of the new district, Mr Dery commended the Catholic Church for its immense contribution to the development of the community, and for providing temporary accommodation structures to facilitate the take off of the district.



He explained that the NPP administration created the district to open up the area for speedy development and said his outfit was impressed with the collaboration that existed between the people, the church and pioneering staff to enable the district assembly to function smoothly.



"By releasing your houses to accommodate the staff of the assembly, you are a classical example of citizens who know their duties and contribution towards governance".



He said the government was committed to improving the roads in the area and the region in general but expressed dissatisfaction with the work of some road contractors operating in the region.



According to him, many of them lacked the capacity for such jobs and that was turning back progress of the road sector in the region. At a similar function at Kundugu, the chief of the town, Kuoro Bakuli, appealed to the government to establish kerosene sales outlets in the rural areas to enable them obtain the product at affordable price.



Currently, he said, anybody who managed to obtain a gallon or two of that product, sold it at 8,000 cedis a bottle in the town.



He commended the government for being sensitive to their plight by creating the district, which, he noted, would quicken the pace of development in the area.



The Regional Minister said the government was not dwelling on empty talk and rhetoric but was backing words with action to ensure that plans to develop the entire country worked to the satisfaction of even its opponents.



The goals of positive change chapter two could, however only be realized through peace and team work, he said. He urged chiefs not to see assembly members as rivals, but rather partners in the development process, he added.