The dti Remains Committed to Contribute towards Youth Development in Line with the NDP

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) has dismissed as outrageous insinuation by the Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) David Maynier, that it funded the Progressive Youth in Business to the tune of R200 000. With facts that were provided by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies in response to a parliamentary question that was raised by DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis, it is evident and disappointing that the DA choose to mislead the public with regard to the beneficiary and the amount that was dispersed by the dti towards youth economic development efforts.

The department funded the Regoapele Capital Wealth to Engineering and not the Progressive Youth in Business as alleged by the DA. Such political opportunism do not serve the public interest and undermines youth empowerment economic efforts. The department wishes to reiterate as per the response provided by the Minister that it funded the Regoapele Capital Wealth Engineering to the tune of R100 000 and not R200 000 as alleged by the DA MP David Maynier.

The amount paid was for a Mobile based Application initiative that will serve as a platform to connect youth led initiatives with government departments, DFIs, JSE listed companies amongst others in providing access to information, technical and expert advice as well as improved access to incentives.

The remaining R100 000 will be used for other youth development strategic projects in line with the mandate of the department. The department remains committed to contribute towards youth development and empowerment in line with the National Development Programme.