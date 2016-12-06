USA-Africa Chamber Of Commerce Launched

The first USA-Africa Chamber of Commerce, Ghana has been launched as part of measures to help the two countries to increase trade.

The Ghana chamber, which is the first of its kind on the continent is open to all businesses in the country and will be engaged in facilitating trade between businesses from the two countries. It will also empower small and medium business enterprises by equipping them with the necessary resources, connections and exposure that they need to form international partnerships for growth and development.

The Chamber will also work actively with stakeholders to help deepen cooperation and strengthen Ghana’s business sectors.

Martin Ofori, Chairman of the USA-Africa Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, speaking at the launch in Accra encouraged Ghanaian businesses to practice the golden rule of doing business.

“Don’t not regard the golden rule as an after-thought or academic execise but rather as the core of business strategy. Historically, it has been proven that treating your competitors, customers, the environment and other stakeholders’ right is not just the good thing --- it is also the profitable thing to do. And we expect nothing less from members of the USA-Africa Chamber of Commerce, Ghana,” Mr. Ofori said.

The launch, which was themed, “Engendering growth and development through peace and cooperation,” happened together with the launch of the iChange Nations (ICN), a professional institution that promotes honour and builds statement by equipping, mentoring and training highly esteemed individuals who have the desire to change nations throughout the world.

Speaking at the launch, Founder and President of ICN, Dr.Clyde Rivers said ICN is a global awareness by strategically helping nations to educate, train and support the nation building process designed to improve the dignity and betterment of human life.

He stressed that ICN Ghana is intent on promoting the golden rule of doing business in Ghana.The Golden rule of doing business is simply a call to business and national leaders to “do unto others what they want others to do unto them”.

Dr. Glays Loggin-Folorunsho, founder and President of the USA-Africa Chamber of Commerce entreated Ghanaians to promote the peace agenda during and after the national elections.