Today's front pages: Tuesday December 6, 2016

DEFICIT THREAT COMES ALIVE AS VOTING DAY LOOMS

Without exception, all the major international rating agencies have predicted budget deficit overrun in 2016, a projection that has a strong likelihood of occurring given official data showing the budget gap had already been breached in the first nine months of the year.

FREE EDUCATION TO COST GH¢8.1BN

The promise of free basic and secondary education by major political parties contesting the 2016 general elections would cost about GHC 8.1 billion to execute, given the current enrollment figures.

MATURED BILLS AND BONDS REACH GH¢145BN IN 2016

Total bills and bonds auctioned this year, from January to October, by the government, Bank of Ghana and COCOBOD including already issued longer-term bonds that matured this year, have hit GHC145 billion data from the Central Securities Depository has shown.

NPP DROPS WOYOME LIST

The NPP says it has uncovered names of DC gurus who allegedly benefited from the GHC51.2 million dubiously paid to the embattled businessman, Alfred Woyome

FAKE BALLOTS FOUND IN HOTEL

The discovery of thumb-printed ballot papers in favour of President John Mahama which were reportedly stuffed in three big black bags in Room Four of Madison Lodge at TUC in Kumasi created a lot of tension in the city Monday morning.

WOYOME DEBT HITS GHC167M AS INTEREST ALONE JUMPS TO GHC115M AS AT OCTOBER 2016

Ghana is said to have lost a minimum of over GHC115 million between February 2010 and October 2016 as a result of the wrongful payment of GHC51.2 million judgement debt to embattled businessman Alfred Woyome.

I DESERVE 2ND TERM – MAHAMA

President John Mahama has made a passionate appeal to the electorates to maintain him as president so he can continue with the developmental agenda of the country when he addressed sea of NDC supporters at the Accra Sports Stadium.

64,000 SECURITY PERSONNEL DEPLOYED FOR TOMORROW

A total of 148,000 election officials have been deployed to the over 28,000 polling stations across the country for tomorrow’s general elections to elect a president and 275 parliamentarians.

RETAIN NDC TO CONSOLIDATE GAINS – PREZ MAHAMA

Thousands of NDC faithful yesterday turned up at the Accra Sports Stadium for their last rally at which President John Mahama said the December 7 general election was a choice between consolidating the gains his government has made over the years and a stagnation of Ghana’s prospects without the guarantee of success.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com