One dead, 14 injured as NDC, NPP clash in Chereponi

One person is reported dead in the Chereponi district of the Northern region following clashes between supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

About 14 others are reported to have sustained other degrees of injuries during the Monday night fight.

Superintendent Henry Amankwating who confirmed the clashes to Joy News gave the identity of the deceased as 31-year old Abdulai Nnambe.

He said Abdulai is a supporter of the NPP and died from gun shot wounds.

"We don't know who started the provocation" Supt. Henry Amankwating said, explaining, they are still investigating the incident.

He explained that the violence began at about 8:30pm Monday night after the two parties had ended their rallies. The NPP held a rally in a border town, Wanthiki while the NDC held their at Wanguga.

He said the two towns are very far apart. But it was usual practice that after rallies, party supporters roam the streets on motorbikes and chant to dramatise their support.

While the NPP were returning from a float after the rally they encountered opposing supporters who were also preparing to go on an evening float.

According to the Superintendent, in a show of youthful exuberance the groups taunted and provoked each other until it resulted in violence.

'They were cutlassing people, burning stores and there were gun shots' he narrated the incident. According to him, the NPP outnumber the NDC members in the district.

Supt. Amankwating said police and military reinforcements have arrived in the town to maintain the peace. AN emergency meeting with the chiefs, opinion leaders and political parties has been scheduled Tuesday morning.

