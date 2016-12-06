Penyi residents laud Patriotic Professionals Ghana

The people of Penyi in the Ketu North constituency of the Volta Region have expressed deep gratitude to Patriotic Professionals of Ghana for offering them free medical service and skills training.

PPG organised the screening in collaboration with the former Volta Regional Minister, Kofi Djamesi, as part of Mr Djamesi's electioneering campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.

Welcoming the group to his constituency, Mr Djamesi, who is also the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Ketu North constituency, indicated that he had heard of the activities of the group, especially the lives they have touched in the last few months, and that prompted him to collaborate with them to organise the screening.

Mr Kofi Djamesi noted that Ketu North is never a stronghold of the NDC as perceived by many people ,he indicated that in the 2012 general elections, the NPP secured well over 12000 votes, noting that with the abysmal performance of the ruling government, there is no doubt NPP will be crowned victors in the December elections.

Speaking at a short ceremony to start the exercise, Executive Director of Patriotic Professionals Ghana, Mr Eric Nartey Yeboah, announced that the activities of the group are not limited to health screening and livelihood empowerment and that soon the group will start drilling boreholes in communities that lack potable water.

He explained that a research conducted by the group revealed that most of the health issues confronting deprived communities are as a result of lack of portable water, therefore provision of potable water is the first step towards eradicating such diseases.

The beneficiaries who were mostly women, children and the aged thanked Patriotic Professionals Ghana for the screening and called for a repeat of such programme.

The group also trained 155 women in making hand washing soap and shower gel.

The women who participated in the training were very enthused and promised to put the skills learnt into good use. PPG also promised to provide them with working capital in January 2017.

Patriotic Professionals of Ghana-PPG is a registered nongovernmental organisation with the vision of providing humanitarian services to Ghanaians. So far the group has screened about 20,000 people across the country and has offered skills training with startup capital to over 900 women.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com