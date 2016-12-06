Police intercepts ¢83,000 in 35 'Ghana Must Go' bags

The police in Assin South in the Central Region have intercepted an amount of GHC83,000 in a trotro bounded for Kumasi from the Tantra bus station in Cape Coast, Tuesday.

According to them, the money is in dominations of 0.10 pesewas, 0.20 pesewas, GHC1, GH2, GHC20 and GHC50 loaded in 35 'Ghana Must Go' bags.

According to the police officer who spoke to Joy News’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko, the driver of the bus who was transporting the money is unwilling to divulge any information including his name to them.

The police stopped the bus mid way through its journey, dropped all the passengers, took control of the bags and started counting the money.

Some of the passengers are disputing the amount announced by the police as they claim the police were still counting the money when they called for a back up so the figure could be more, they told Joy News.

But the Assin South Police Commander, ASP Annan Otchere, explained that after they intercepted the money, with the driver who was transporting the money refusing to speak to them, they had to count the money.

However, upon interrogation by the police, the driver said he does not know whom he is to deliver the money to, ASP Otchere added. â€‹

Some passengers said the driver had told them he has been sent by one 'chairman to another chairman in the Ashanti region.' â€‹

He said after news broke about the incident, the Regional Commander directed that the matter be transfered to Cape Coast for the regional office of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to handle it. â€‹

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]