Bawumia should ask serious questions – Veep

Vice President, Kwesi Amissah Arthur says he has looked through the so-called 170 questions vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, wants him to answer, yet he finds nothing relevant to respond to.

According to the Vice President, he was compelled to call for the so-called 170 questions since Dr Mahamadu Bawumia insisted that he was to answer them.

He said when he finally laid hands on it, all he saw in the document were quotes upon quotes of infrastructure projects the erstwhile Kufuor administration undertook.

He queried how the NPP’s vice presidential candidate expected him to respond to questions which he said were not even questions but mere statements.

Quoting excerpts of the questions Mr Arthur said “what I saw was that they built the Flagstaff House. They also said they rehabilitated the Accra Sports Stadium and in another page, they said they rehabilitated the Peduase Lodge.

“If you have renovated the president’s Lodge, what do you want me to answer about that,” he quizzed.

Mr Amissah Arthur was addressing a teeming crowd of NDC supporters during his party's final rally at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

He added that Dr Bawumia in page 159 quoted the NDC’s 2012 Manifesto, “I don’t know what he wants me to talk about if he is quoting our manifesto.”

Mr Arthur said Dr Bawumia Is “not serious, he should ask serious questions.”

Fake Ballot papers intercepted in Kumasi

Commenting on news which broke earlier today about the interception of some presidential ballot papers which had been thumbprinted for President Mahama in the Ashanti region, the Vice President said the development was unfortunate.

Condemning the act, which he believes was orchestrated by the NPP, he said the development undermines the integrity of the elections.

“It is something that is so backward. At the time when we are all looking at ways to campaign and win elections, someone is doing something like that which is so unacceptable.”

He called on the leadership of the NPP to condemn the act and sanction the culprits.

He urged supporters of the party to ignore the change message being preached by the opposition NPP and vote massively for the president, “so that he can continue with the good works he is doing.”

“If the owner of the projects is there, why should we let the duplicate continue,” he queried.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]