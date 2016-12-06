NPP list of GH¢51m judgment debt beneficiaries false – Woyome declares

Businessman Alfred Woyome says a list published by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) purporting to be the list of beneficiaries the GH¢51 million judgement debt is concocted.

Mr Woyome issued a statement Monday in reaction to the NPP’s list, describing the NPP press conference that made the list public as “needless and politically jaundiced”.

He also questioned the source of the documents and information put out by the opposition party.

“How Mr Woyome spends his money is his own business, private and personal to him. It has never happened in the history of Ghana or anywhere else where a private individual's personal life is abused in such a proportion blatantly,” the statement said.

The NPP released what it says was a list key members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) who benefited from the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt wrongfully paid to Alfred Woyome.

NPP Communications Director, Nana Akomea, at a news conference in Accra on Monday, said it was never the case that the NDC financier solely benefited from the judgment debt paid him in 2010.

He alleged that the embattled businessman and NDC financier wrote down the names of all the beneficiaries of the money and noted the purposes for which they were going to be paid the money.

“Mr Woyome was very meticulous in keeping the records,” Nana Akomea said.

Read: Full list: Asiedu Nketia, Pratt, Anyidoho benefited from ¢51.2m Woyome cash - NPP

Names that featured on the NPP’s list of alleged beneficiaries of the judgement debt include NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, former Head of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Steve Kpordzih, Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, and the governing party, among others.

However, Mr Woyome said in his statement that the names on NPP’s list had no connection with the controversial judgement debt.

Mr Woyome indicated that Mr Kpordzih once lent him money and his name could have been on his (Woyome’s) documents because the former ADB boss was repaid the money he lent. He insists that he and his companies have never borrowed from the ADB.

Mr Woyome also said his office has been broken into many times and important documents stolen.

The statement also said Koku Anyidoho was supposed to refund a debt of printed party T-Shirts that Mr Woyome promised to refund the money on behalf of the party.

He adds that his benevolence to the governing party was done without expecting anything in return as he has been supporting the NDC since 2001. Mr Woyome insists that all monies paid him was paid legally as a result of a court order.

Mr Woyome was paid GHâ‚µ 51 million on claims that he contributed to the raising of funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting a pending CAF Nations Cup in 2010.

However, the Supreme Court asked him to pay back the money to the state after Martin Amidu, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, kick-started a legal challenge to contest the legality of the money paid to him.

Mr Woyome has vowed to fight the Supreme Court ruling with all his might.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor