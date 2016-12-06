ElectionHQ: Offinso South: False allegations cause near NDC-NPP clash

Timely police presence watered down the possibility of violent clashes between supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress( NDC) and opposition New Patriotic at Offinso in the Ashanti region on Monday.

Tensions were raised after the NPP accused the NDC Organizer for Offinso South, Dominic Agyenim Boateng of being in possesion of ballot papers intended to be used for the general elections in 24 hours.

The tempo of verbal exchanges between supporters of the two parties kept rising until the police arrived at the scene.

"Police proceeded to the scene and met a hostile crowd among them, the incumbent MP, Ben Abdallah Bandh, the NPP Chairman and Organiser for the constituency and party supporters," ACP Edward Oduro Kwarteng told Joy News' Erastus Asare Donkor.

Taking a cue from the allegatons levelled by the incumbent NPP MP for Offinso South Ben Abdallah Bandh, the police proceeded to the residence of the NDC Organiser, the accused.

The Police found 264 voter education materials -nothing more. Dominic Agyenim Boateng was later invited to the police station to write a statment.

Erastus, however reported on Tuesday that residents in Offinso were going about their normal duties despite the incident.

Wild allegations have been flying around since last week as a crucial general elections draw close. The NPP Ashanti regional Chairman led the police to a location and found fake ballot papers thumb printed for President John Dramani Mahama.

The Electoral Commission has dismissed the value of the electoral materials explaining it has no serial numbers and therefore can not be used for any purpose beyond voter education.

The NDC says it has a tape-recording which proves the NPP is plotting to forment trouble during the election.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA