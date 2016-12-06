'Polling stations not rally grounds; leave after voting' – Police warn

The Ghana Police Service has urged electorate to return to their homes after they have cast their ballot in Wednesday’s polls.

Police Director of Operations, Chief Superintendent Dr Benjamin Agordzo said as part of maintaining peace during the election, the Service wants to prevent all forms of gathering at all polling station.

“We are saying don’t crowd the place; after voting go home and when the polls are over come and observe the counting,” he explained.

Dr Agordzo made these remarks to Joy News barely 24 hours to the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC)’s mantra of organising a free, fair, and credible elections has been questioned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

They claimed the EC wants to rig the election in favour of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As a result, pro-NPP groups such as Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMCVA) charged their party supporters to mass up at their polling stations after voting. They want them to guard the ballot box after voting.

But the police say no one should heed the statements of these groups that are bent on discrediting the polls.

Dr Agordzo said he is aware of the statements but cautioned Ghanaians to what is the noble thing by returning to their various homes.

“What we are saying is that the polling station is not a lorry park, it is not a place to do rally,” he said adding there could be chaos if everybody decides to stay at the polling station.

Touching the police preparedness ahead of the polls, Dr Agordzo said they have been dispatching police personnel throughout the night to potential trouble spots across the country.

“We are sending police patrol to 25 locations in Ghana namely Elubo, Aflao, Hamile, Nkwanta South, Ketu South and all around,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP