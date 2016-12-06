CPP Chair crowns campaign with door-to-door in Kumbungu

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
CPP News | 6 December 2016 16:06 CET

By MyJoyOnline

The National Chairman of the Convention People's Party ended his door to door campaign Monday at Kumbungu in the Northern Region.

Unlike the two major parties-governing National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party- which organised mass rallies in the capital to bring their campaigns to a close, the CPP decided to end the months of campaign on quiet but effective note.

Tens of faithful party supporters kept wake deep in the night to receive the CPP chairman Prof Delle in Kumbungu.

It is the third time the CPP chair is visiting Kumbungu ahead of the election in 2016.

Electorates within the hamlets in Kumbungu waited till 11:30pm in the night just to receive and hear from the Chairman and the MP of the area Moses Yahaya.

They were received amidst jubilations and drumming as heard loudly in the audios attached.

Kumbungu was the very last constituency tour for the Chairman after climaxing his campaign at Jomoro, Denkyira East and Kumasi.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

