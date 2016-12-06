The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 6 December 2016 15:41 CET

Let’s Make 2016 Polls Peaceful – Christian Council

By Daily Guide
Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana
Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana


The Chairman of the Christian Council, Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi has urged Ghanaians to make the 2016 election a peaceful process free of violence and chaos. He said, Ghanaians must avoid all activities that may spark violence within the electioneering period.

“As we approach election 2016, I want to appeal to every citizen of Ghana to approach this election as peaceful as we can.

We are only seeking to elect leaders for our country. Election is not war but it is a time to find leaders for our people.

We should go to the polls and make it as peaceful as we can,” he said. Speaking an exclusive video published ahead of Wednesday's polls, Rev Adu-Gyamfi, who is also the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, insisted that the electoral process is “not war”but only a process to democratically elect a President to lead the country hence must be undertaken in a peaceful manner.

'Christian Council warns candidates over tribal politics'

Ahead of the elections the Christian council cautioned the two leading political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against engaging in tribal politics.

The Council said campaign on tribal lines posed a great threat to the future of the country and was also unhealthy for the country's growing democracy.

'Christian council concerned over election prophesies'

The Council had earlier expressed concern over the growing phenomenon of Christian leaders predicting election results. According to the council, such incident erodes the confidence Ghanaians have in Christian leaders.

The General Secretary of the Council, Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, said such prophesies may not be coming from God.

In an interview on the subject in November, he called for religious tolerance and the need to respect one's religion to avoid tendencies that would mar the beauty of the country's democracy.

-Ctifmonline

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Be careful of atrocities, you may live long enough to regret it!
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img