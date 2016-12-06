Let’s Make 2016 Polls Peaceful – Christian Council



The Chairman of the Christian Council, Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi has urged Ghanaians to make the 2016 election a peaceful process free of violence and chaos. He said, Ghanaians must avoid all activities that may spark violence within the electioneering period.

“As we approach election 2016, I want to appeal to every citizen of Ghana to approach this election as peaceful as we can.

We are only seeking to elect leaders for our country. Election is not war but it is a time to find leaders for our people.

We should go to the polls and make it as peaceful as we can,” he said. Speaking an exclusive video published ahead of Wednesday's polls, Rev Adu-Gyamfi, who is also the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, insisted that the electoral process is “not war”but only a process to democratically elect a President to lead the country hence must be undertaken in a peaceful manner.

'Christian Council warns candidates over tribal politics'

Ahead of the elections the Christian council cautioned the two leading political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against engaging in tribal politics.

The Council said campaign on tribal lines posed a great threat to the future of the country and was also unhealthy for the country's growing democracy.

'Christian council concerned over election prophesies'

The Council had earlier expressed concern over the growing phenomenon of Christian leaders predicting election results. According to the council, such incident erodes the confidence Ghanaians have in Christian leaders.

The General Secretary of the Council, Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, said such prophesies may not be coming from God.

In an interview on the subject in November, he called for religious tolerance and the need to respect one's religion to avoid tendencies that would mar the beauty of the country's democracy.

-Ctifmonline