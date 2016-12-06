The Media Center urges free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections

The Media Center for Social and Economic Justice (TheMediaCenter), wishes Ghanaians well as we go to the polls tomorrow December 7, 2016. This is an important election that has been characterized by emotional campaigns.

The Electoral Commission expects over 15 million Ghanaians to cast their ballot in 275 constituencies, and over 28, 000 polling stations across the country, to elect the next president of Ghana.

We urge the Electoral Commission to ensure transparent, credible, free and fair elections that guarantees the peace of our nation.

The tension that has characterized the campaigning leading to this election calls for our security agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service and their personnel, to be fair, firm, and impartial in the provision of security for the ballot, individuals and all interested groups participating in the elections.

To voters, we urge decorum, decency, and peace, as we seek to elect people who will transform our country into prosperity, and for our collective goal of social and economic justice. This we must do peacefully, with decency, and respect for the rights of other voters as well.

To the contending parties, we know you all have something to offer the good people of Ghana. We urge you to conduct yourselves in a peaceful manner.

The Media Center for Social and Economic Justice (TheMediaCenter) is an independent, non-partisan Ghanaian based non-profit media organization dedicated to the promotion of free, fair, just, informed and developed individuals and society where governance institutions and their leaders are held accountable and responsible for their actions and inactions. We are also set up to protect the interests of genuine Ghanaian business enterprises, and we deny the partisan polarization of public wrongdoing.

We are set out at a time when Ghanaians have a pending elections, to elect parliamentary and presidential leaders, and it is at a time that we are unaware of the outcome of the election just so we position ourselves to critique the actions and inactions of any candidate that emerges as the winner (s).

May the best candidates win tomorrow’s election.

Philip Boafo

(Communications Manager)