Amadu Sorogho to empower women and youth

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, says he will dedicate his next tenure as a legislator to making the lives of the youth and women better.

“I’m dedicating 2017 to 2020 as a legislature to the youth and the women in the constituent in order to make their lives meaningful. I will make sure that every youth who has to go to school is in school by providing them with a decent school infrastructure. Also those who have to get jobs get jobs and those who have to get train, receive vocational training,” he stated

Speaking to the Daily Express in Accra, Alhaji Sorogho said he played a pivotal role in the quest of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), then Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) becoming a fully-fledged university.

Alhaji Sorogho who doubles as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency noted that his tenure has seen massive development projects such as the ICT cente at Pantang, an 18-unit classroom block, at La-Nkwatanang, the Madina market among others.

He revealed that Madina market which was hitherto a refuse dump when he was elected a legislator has seen a facelift thus becoming one of the secured and modernized markets in Accra.

“It was I, Alhaji Sorogho who was instrumental in getting this market project done, with the supports of others, Assembly men, chiefs, mallams and pastors of this area. Madina did not even have a good market like this. We need to continue our good works,” Alhaji Sorogho added.

He said development projects such as construction of roads, schools, health facilities, drainage, provision of potable water among others, were the priorities of the ruling NDC government.

Alhaji Sorogho appealed to Ghanaians especially the youth, to continue to take advantage of the social interventions programmes introduced by the NDC.