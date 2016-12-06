I will win Ayawaso West Wuogon seat- DKB

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Delali Kwasi Brempong has said he is optimistic of winning the seat in the December 7 elections.

Mr. Delali Kwasi Brempong who is popularly known as DKB told the Daily Express in an interview on Tuesday that the sitting MP for the constituent, Mr. Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko based on the massive developmental initiatives that President John Mahama led NDC administration is undertaking in the area.

The NDC PC cited the newly built Legon teaching hospital as one of the projects which will a great benefit to the people of the area.

He alleged the sitting MP has neglected the people but only turn up to ask for votes when election is due.

He asked party faithful in the constituent not to be reluctant at home but they should endeavor to embark on a house to house campaign to ensure a massive victory.

“We cannot seat at home and say we have already won, let’s go out to every house to tell the people what we are doing and what we have for them in our next term in office”, DKB said.

As part of what he intends doing for the people when given the nod in December, Mr. Kwasi Brempong indicated that he would invest heavily on the skills development of the youth.