EC, Security Agencies To Be Vigilant During Elections

In order to maintain peace and tranquility during and after the 2016 General Elections all stakeholders have been tasked to play their roles diligently during the election day.

The stakeholders include the Electoral Commission (EC) Security Agencies, Political Parties, the Media, Parents and the youth as well.

According the Chairperson of Voice of the Nation(VON) Hon Hajia Mariam , when all sundry play their crucial roles diligently it country will experience a peaceful election and further strengthen the country's democratic system.

“Every Ghanaian has the constitutional right to vote for any political party of his /her choice.

But, let us devoid any action that will offend the emotions of others or mar the peaceful elections”, she stated.

More so , the Security Agencies should also ensure that any culprit found trying to tamper with the election process should be treated as a criminal and swiftly thwart his/her diabolical intentions.

Ghana as a country has attained a distinguished electoral record since it started practising multiparty democracy. Each election has seen a flare and accusation of malpractices, hence the need for the advocacy.

As the nation moves towards another General Elections, the EC should endeavour to guard against any activity that would raise eyebrows.

Parents should also advise their wards not to allow themselves to be used for electoral malpractices.

The Chairperson however , seized the opportunity to advise the media to be fair in their reportage and also avoid sensationalism in order to not create any political tension during and after the elections .

The Voice of The Nation (VON) is a Non- Governmental Organization(NGO) which has the welfare of the Nation at heart, especially working towards the sustenance of peace in the society . In the view of this, we have been embarking on various social interventions and a peace projects in a bid to ensure a peaceful society during and after the elections.

