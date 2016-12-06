Sena Okity-Duah targets 65 percent votes in Ledzokuku

Mrs. Benita Sena Okity –Duah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has indicated that she will secure 65 percent of the total votes in the constituency on December 7.

She also predicted that President John Mahama will secure 54 percent of the votes nationwide in the upcoming presidency election.

Speaking to the Daily Express in Accra on Monday, Mrs. Sena Okity –Duah who doubles as the Parliamentary Candidate for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ledzokuku constituency noted that the NDC slogan Unity, Stability and Development is not only reflecting on the party , but also in the nation at large.

Commenting on her chances in this election, Mrs. Okity -Duah who is also the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, said she had the support of the constituents because she is sociable, humble, selfless, unifier, and youthful achiever who had understood the needs and desires of the people of Ledzokuku.

Mrs. Sena Okity –Duah mentioned that the NDC has supported the constituency through the construction of the Teshie- Nungua Desalination water project which has brought great relief to residents, after several decades from acute water shortage.

She revealed that she is supporting the expansion of Teshie Technical Training College so as to admit more students.

The Ledzokuku MP added that she has contributed to the construction of a cholera unit at Ledzokuku- Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), construction of a Compound Health Improvement Services (CHIPS) compound at Teshie Camp Two and the construction of a laboratory at Teshie community clinic to reduce the pressure at LEKMA hospital.

She pledged to lobby for the upgrade of the Teshie Community hospital into a Polyclinic to augment the pressure on LEKMA hospital to serve the growing population of the community.

The Ledzokuku MP was confident the people in the constituency would retain her on December 7, in order to continue her agenda of development and changing lives which had brought relief to most people.

“I can confidentially and boldly say I’m retaining the seat for Ledzokuku. I have been with the people and through their body expressions, through what they tell me at the grassroot in relations to the massive development myself and the NDC government have done for them,” the Former Miss Ghana Queen stated.