GSTS Water Problem Solved

The old students' association of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) have sunk a bore-hole with pipe-stand for the second cycle institution to help bring to an end the intermittent acute water problem that confronts the school.

The water facility, estimated at GH₵41,000 is being provided by the 1986 year group of the school also known as 'Subruku 86'.

With the project in place, the students will no longer have to trek long distances to fetch water from outside the school when there is water shortage on campus.

At a brief ceremony to officially hand over the project to the school, Mr Julius Ben Asare one of the 1986 old boys of GSTS also called 'GIANTS 86' noted that visiting the school after close to 30 years, the old students realized that the water problem that persisted when they were students in the school was still on-going.

“So there was the need for us to do something. We then decided to sink a bore-hole for the school to help alleviate the water problem”, he added.

He explained that the school already had an underground reservoir and so the engineers on the project managed to pump water into it. He indicated that the reservoir had only one hand pump installed on it which served the entire school populace.

“So we added 10 pipe stands and also donated a 15,000 litre storage water tank”, he indicated.

Mr Asare pointed out that the project which cost about GH₵41,000 will solve about 70 per cent of the water problems of GSTS.

In a related development, the 1976 year group of the school also handed over refurbished computer laboratory at the cost of GH₵80,000 to the school.

Speaking on behalf of the 1976 year group, Anthony Mensah noted that members of the group, majority of whom were domiciled in the United Kingdom and the United States of America wanted to put up a project that would benefit all the students.

“So after talking to the headmaster and the teachers, we decided to rehabilitate the computer laboratory which was in a bad state”, he added.

He disclosed that the old students fixed burglar proof on the windows and doors of the laboratory and provided modern computer tables with cubicles for each computer.

“We were told that thieves had broken into the laboratory on two occasions and so we think the burglar proof will go a long way to ensure the safety of the computers at the laboratory”, he stated.

Mr Mensah added that the 1976 year group also tiled the floor of the laboratory and painted the building to give it a face-lift.

Samuel Essel, Headmaster of the School praised the old students for helping to address some of the challenges confronting their alma mater.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

