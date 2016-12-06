The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ketu South Political Giants To Fall

By Daily Guide
Jim Yao Morti – Independent Candiadte
An independent parliamentary candidate in the Ketu South Constituency has predicted that the 'political giants’ in the area will fall come December 7.

The seat is currently being held by the ruling NDC's Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, who doubles as Transport Minister, but Jim Yao Morti says he is going to capture the seat from the NDC.

Mr. Morti, who was addressing supporters at rallies at Adawukope and Agbodokope, both suburbs of Agbozume, said, “I am 'the David’ anointed by God to save the constituents from further servitude.”

According to him, Ketu South is lagging behind in terms of development due to lack of the right calibre of people to harness the resources of the area and spearhead its development.

Morti indicated that when voted into office, he would add value to the abundant coconuts in the constituency to turn the economic fortunes of the people around.

To this end, he promised to install a beverage plant that would produce soft drinks from coconut milk. Additionally, cosmetics and other beauty products would be produced using coconut as the raw material.

He gave assurance that the local biscuit industry, which was the main source of livelihood for the women, would be mechanised to produce more for identifiable markets.

The candidate acknowledged the economic importance of the Agbozume Market and reiterated his readiness to rebuild it to reflect its status.

According to him, he was already into talks with all the major stakeholders to achieve the goal.

Jim Morti said that the rural-urban drift in the area would be minimized as a Kente weaving industry would be set up to enable all Kente cloth weavers earn income from the sale of the products on the international market.

An elephant cannot hide behind a tree
