Dec polls: Seek redress through court if … – Thabo Mbeki

Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission in Ghana, Thabo Mbeki has appealed to Ghanaians to seek redress peacefully through the courts in the event of electoral disputes.

All seven presidential candidates last week signed the Accra Declaration, pledging to accept the outcome of the December 7 elections.

Addressing the press on Monday in Accra, the respected former Head of State of South Africa called on Ghanaians to respect the outcome of the elections, saying that the option for the resolution of electoral dispute is through the courts.

“With great humility, we appeal to Ghanaians to respect the undertakings that have been made by the respected political and other leaders of Ghana as reflected in the Accra Declaration.In this contest, we urge that if any dispute should arise concerning the elections, this will be settled peacefully through the court of the land.

“In this regard we are fully in agreement with the political leaders of Ghana that no other option exists for the resolution of any electoral dispute except the peaceful route…Principally the political parties of Ghana , including their leaders, members and supporters must respect the outcome of the elections once the electoral process has determined that the people have spoken…,” he said.

Presidential candidates sign peace accord

Last Thursday, the presidential candidates in the 2016 elections signed a peace accord at a meeting at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra ahead of the polls on December 7.

The meeting was convened by the National Peace Council in Accra, which culminated in the seven presidential candidates signing the peace pact ahead of the polls.

Present at the meeting were former President Jerry John Rawlings, Electoral Commission Chair, Charlotte Osei; former South African President, Thabo Mbeki and representatives of the various election monitoring bodies.

A similar accord was signed ahead of the 2012 elections in Kumasi championed by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei II.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

