NPP to reject elections postponement – Bugri Naabu

The outspoken Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has served notice that the party will reject any attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to push the December 7 elections to the next day.

He revealed his administration’s resolve to position at least 40 party agents at each polling station across the region.

Daniel Bugri Naabu was addressing the media in Tamale ahead of the forthcoming Wednesday December 7 polls.

He alleged that postponement of the 2012 polls created an opportunity for the EC to rig it in favor of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He implored law enforcement agencies particularly the police service to be neutral and exhibit the highest standard of professionalism before, during and after the December 7 polls.

He said the NPP was poised to win the elections “One touch” and would plug all loopholes intended to overrun the victory.

He, however, said the NPP was adequately prepared to deal with miscreants suspected to be NDC agents on the day of the polls.

He claimed the NDC intended using fake security operatives to disrupt the electoral processes in NPP strongholds on December 7.

Daniel Bugri Naabu emphasized the need for all party loyalists to stay at the polling stations after voting to ensure that every single ballot is counted at the end of the polls.

He called on his colleague NPP regional Chairman especially in regions where there are border entry points to be extra vigilante on December 7.

He appealed to the electorate to massively vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the NPP for a resounding victory.

He described the Nana Addo-Bawumia ticket as the best desirous to lead the nation to the promised land.

He insisted that Ghanaians will not regret voting for the NPP which has men and women of integrity capable of delivering good governance.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana