‘We can’t afford 4 more years of NDC gov’t’ – Nana Addo

After leading scores of his supporters across some areas in Accra yesterday [Monday], the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo in a special broadcast to Ghanaians, has asked Ghanaians to vote John Mahama's NDC out of office.

He repainted what he called a failed economy and encouraged Ghanaians to change the situation by going out and vote for him tomorrow[Wednesday].

According to him, Ghanaians are “unhappy and dissatisfied with the conditions of their lives and yet government propagandists tell us we are living today in better times. ”

“I know many of you are tired of failed promises and have lost trust in the leadership that you have been served, you have seen and are appalled by the blatant theft of state coffers by the very government officials who promise to make our lives better.In spite of these however, I urge you not to lose faith in our democratic system of government which we fought so long and so hard to establish,” he added.

He believes the election will give Ghanaians an opportunity to vote to resolve challenges bedeviling the country.

“What is broken can be fixed. This election gives you the chance to help Ghana get working again and I plead with all of you. Everyone who is registered to vote. To take this chance and vote to get Ghana working again. It is clear, we cannot afford four more years of this government.”

The Presidential Candidate on Monday led a float through some principal streets of Accra as part of activities marking his final campaign ahead of the election on Wednesday.

The procession started around the same time the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) was holding its final rally ahead of the election.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana