The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 6 December 2016 07:06 CET

#GhElections: 5 steps to follow at the polling station [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

Many Ghanaians are waiting in earnest to go to the polls to make a choice for a leader to govern the country for the next four years and vote for a new parliament.

While at the polling station to participate in this exercise, here are some key steps you need to keep in mind and follow at the polling station to ensure a smooth electoral process.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Love is the only true instrument you can climb the highest mountain with,without watching your back.
By: Sir Abonyi Kwesi Sam
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img