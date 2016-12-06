The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Business & Finance | 6 December 2016 07:06 CET

Appeals Court hears AG’s motion in NDK judgement debt case today

By CitiFMonline

The Court of Appeal will today hear a case in which the Attorney General's Department has filed for a motion of stay of execution in the case involving government and NDK Financial Services.

The Court, last Tuesday granted a motion by the AG's department to relist stay of execution.

It followed the  garnishee processes to get the Bank of Ghana to justify in court why some government accounts should not be frozen to settle judgement debts awarded in favour of NDK Financial Services.

NDK is in court over the diversion of funds by the Ministry of Energy as payment for a credit facility the company granted Ahaman Enterprise between 2005 and 2009.

Contrary to the agreement that all repayments will be made into a joint account operated by the company and NDK financial services, the Ministry has since breached the contract by not effecting payments into the joint account.

Already, NDK has won an 88.5 million cedis judgement debt for 286,000 cedis initially diverted.

Meanwhile a commercial court will on December 9, hear the case against the Principal Accountant and Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy for failing to heed a court order to furnish it with details of accounts of payments made in breach of payment guarantees given to NDK Financial Services.


By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

Nothing makes me more productive than the last minute
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img