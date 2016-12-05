Names still missing in special voting in Kwesimintsim

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Kwesimintsim (W/R), Dec. 5, GNA - Some security personnel, election officials and journalists who were to participate in the second phase of the special voting exercise on Sunday, December 4, once again could not take advantage of the special voting exercise.

Their names were not found in the two voters' registers used for the exercise.

Some security personnel expressed their frustration over the situation and insisted that they would check their names in their constituencies where they registered on December 7, and vote before departing to the centres assigned to provide security on December 7.

At the Kwesimintsim Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Mr Lawrence Arthur Jackson, the Presiding Member, told the Ghana News Agency that they were using two special voting lists for the exercise.

He said the two registers included the one used on Thursday, December 1, with 222 names while the second one contained 116 names.

'When we check your name and did not find in the first one then we search for it in the second one,' he said.

He said, despite using the two registers at the same time, some eligible voters could not find their names on the list and that made them very disappointed.

As of 1440 hours on Sunday, only nine persons, four males and five females, had voted at the centre.

The Electoral Commission in collaboration with other stakeholder and the various political parties had to extend the special voting exercise to Sunday, December 4, to enable those who could not cast their votes on December 1, to exercise their franchise.

The inability of people to find their names on the register has resulted in very low turn -out in some of the polling centres in the Metropolis

In all 7016 eligible voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the special voting within the Western Region and out of the number 2314 are expected to vote in the five centres in the Metropolis.

