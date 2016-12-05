Assembly builds GH¢231,000.00 CHPS compound

Kyekyebiase (Ash), Dec 05, GNA - A ceremony has been performed to mark the start of construction work on a GH¢231,000.00 Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Kyekyebiase in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.

The project is being funded by the assembly from its share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

Alhaji Braimah Boyong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said it was a deliberate effort to make quality healthcare accessible to the population.

The facility would provide primary and maternal healthcare to the people and save them the trouble of traveling long distances to Agogo and Konongo to seek treatment for minor cases.

He rallied the community to show ownership of the project and to support its construction.

Mr. Martin Osei Sarfo, the Municipal Health Director, applauded the assembly for the effort at improving healthcare in the area, citing the building of another two such CHPS compounds at Boatengkrom and Kramokrom.

He appealed to the assembly to do everything to equip the compounds with the relevant medical equipment to ensure their smooth operation.

Separately, the assembly is spending GH¢570,000.00 on the construction of classroom block, washrooms and mechanized borehole for the Konongo-Odumase model junior high school (JHS).

The MCE said funding was coming from its share of the DACF and scheduled to be completed in six months.

Alhaji Boyong gave the assurance that on completion, the school would be supplied with 300 dual desks.

He indicated that expansion of infrastructure was vital to quality education delivery, and said the assembly would continue to invest in that.

He asked the teachers and school children to do their part by working hard to raise academic performance in the municipality.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA