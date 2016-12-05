The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Let's hold together to keep the nation calm

By GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
Koforidua, Dec 05, GNA - Religious leaders have been asked to take centre stage in the effort to calm the nation and keep the people united.

Mr. Christopher Owusu Marfo, alias 'Ghanaba', who has been walking for peace, said they should use their tremendous influence with the people to persuade them from doing anything to undermine the peace.

He reminded them that they had vital role to play to prevent election violence and that they could not disappoint.

He was speaking to members of the Central Chapel of the Assemblies of God Church in Koforidua.

He has been engaging Christians and Muslims in Koforidua, Ada and Nkurankan to get them to lead the peace campaign.

He urged parents to talk their children out of intolerance, aggressive rhetoric and political violence.

The Reverend Alex Ofori Amankwa, Head Pastor of the Church, encouraged all to continue to pray and work for peace.

GNA

