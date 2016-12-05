'God has spoken, we are winning' - NPP

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA - On the final leg of its national campaign tour, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday exuded confidence of a one touch landslide victory at the December 7, presidential and parliamentary polls.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Flag bearer of the Party sporting a long-sleeved white shirt with black trousers told the milling crowd of members, supporters, fans and sympathisers that 'God will grant the NPP victory'.

The victory, he said would usher in the Party into government, to walk gorgeously into the Flagstaff House, the seat of government, come Thursday, December 8, 2016 when the electoral results would be declared by the Electoral Commissioner.

At this statement, the ecstatic crowds that stretched from the La T-Junction through Fair Gardens, Palmwine Junction up to the Labadi Villas near the Burma Camp, reverberated into thunderous shouts of 'Change is coming, Change is Coming', as they rolled their index fingers to signify the expected change of government, which the Flag bearer announced to emancipate Ghanaians from economic and social hardship under the current government.

'Change is coming, change is coming….won tsake mli, time aso oooo (Your time is up', the crowds sounded amidst the blowing of horns, vuvuzelas, ringing of bells and other joyous displays at the rally that started late morning and ran into the night.

The rally climaxed with the gospel song in Akan, Asem papa na ma te, Oye (I have heard good news, and it's its real good news). Many circular artist and creative art people including a defector from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) provided supporting music and solidarity messages to whip up votes and support for the NPP.

Nana Akufo Addo who would be going on a last leg of his campaign tour with a float through the all the constituencies in the Greater Accra Region Monday, December 5, told the crowd that he was overwhelmed by the sheer numbers who had come out to support the party, which signified that Ghanaians were yearning and ready for a deserved change.

He said though Ghana was endowed with numerous resources, the current government had mismanaged the economy to the detriment of the ordinary Ghanaian and further weakened and collapsed social intervention and protection programmes such as the National Health insurance Scheme, Capitation Grant, School Feeding Programme, and Free Maternal Health care.

He renewed his commitment to bring free senior high school education, as he explained that education and human resource development was the bedrock of development and social progress.

Nana Akufo Addo accused the government of the NDC for ceasing the payment of allowances to teacher and nurse trainees, and said when given the nod, such allowances would be restored.

'When voted into power, we will be careful to use our God-given ideas to bring jobs and create wellbeing for the people of Ghana.

'I will not come to steal from you and to loot the state coffers; we are coming to work hard to push this country forward', Nana Akufo Addo assured.

Nana Akufo Addo responded to alleged taunts by President John Mahama, questioning Nana Akufo Addo's plea for votes from the electorate and said 'I will not stop begging for votes, the electorate have the ultimate sovereignty to give power invested in them.

'I will continue to beg for votes because power belongs to the people…I will not disappoint Ghanaian when elected to be president in December 7 elections.

'We are coming to work for the progress of our country so that we can lift our people up and build a Ghanaian civilisation that is going to be the light of Africa and the wonder of the world. That is the task which is set for us to do, to liberate our nation from poverty, backwardness and deceit, and move it into the realm of progress and prosperity,' he said.

Nana Akufo Addo was flanked by top party hierarchy, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Acting Party chairman Freddie Blay, Mr Alan Kyeremanteng, Former Trade and Industry Minister, Campaign Chairman Peter Mac-Manu, Minority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu and other Party heavy weights.

Others on the dais were the Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, Wife of the NPP Flag bearer and Samira Bawumia, wife of the running mate, as well some members of the clergy.

Dr Bawumia on his part, accused the NDC of corruption which he termed 'Woyomenomics' to thunderous applauds from the NPP supporters who were in the sea of the colours of blue, red white and displaying the party's symbol, the elephant.

He said the elections would offer Ghanaians the opportunity to choose right over wrong, incorruptible of corruptible, integrity over incompetence and mismanagement, and selfless service over greed and avarice.

Former President Kufour told the gathering that 'This will be a historic week…God has spoken and the NPP will emerge victorious'.

He said Ghanaian could feel the wind of change and that Ghanaians would troop to the polling stations to vote to change the NDC government and bring Akufo Addo and the NPP into power.

'God has spoken; the contest is for the NPP. We are tired; after all that God has done for us we still suffer. The NPP has a history…. we are a party of historic destiny. God has delivered the reins of power to us and we would bring Ghana back on track.

'Be serious and fight for your destiny, we have come to a cross road and we'll do the right turn with the NPP, led by Akufo Addo and Bawumia and all the team that helped my administration,' he told the gathering.

Mr Alan Kyeremanteng asked Ghanaians to compare the standards of living under the previous NPP administration and the current NDC government and vote decidedly for the NPP to strengthen the beleagued people-centered programmes under the NPP.

'Nana will restore them,' he said.

Mrs Bawumia stunned the crowd with immaculate Fanti, Ga and Hausa, exhorting Ghanaians to vote massively to change all the ills that had been wrought on Ghana and its people by the NDC.

GNA

By Ken Sackey, Benjamin Mensah, GNA