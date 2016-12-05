Phase one of 240-bed Kukurantumi hospital ready

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Kukurantumi (E/R), Dec 05, GNA - The phase one of a 240-bed hospital being built at Kukurantumi in the East Akim Municipality to help the people to have access to quality healthcare has been completed.

It comes with a theatre, pharmacy, fertility clinic and dental department.

Community Hospitals Group (TCH GROUP), a non-governmental organization (NGO) is undertaking the project.

Mr. Akwesi Acquah, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, speaking at its inauguration, said their goal was to assist bring quality healthcare to the doorstep of the people.

They are engaged in building and professionally managing hospitals and mortuaries in deprived communities across the nation.

He indicated that it was only when the people were healthy that they could become economically productive.

Mr. Victor Smith, Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), who was instrumental in the construction of the hospital, urged the people to patronize the facility.

The chief of the town, Daasebre Darko Boamah II, promised to release five acres of land for the building of residential accommodation for nurses.

GNA