Baldwin University College holds maiden matriculation

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA - Baldwin University College over the weekend held its maiden matriculation in Accra, during which 70 students were admitted to pursue various tertiary programmes.

The programmes include Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Diploma Medical Laboratory Technology, Pre-medicine, Institute of Commercial Management (ICM) business professional courses and a Certificate in Healthcare.

Baldwin University College has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board, and is currently affiliated with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Xavier University School of Medicine, Aruba.

Dr Akwasi Achampong, the Chancellor, Baldwin University College, said the College aspires 'to become the preferred institution that trains the minds that make important decisions in shaping the world'.

He said Baldwin University College is an independent, comprehensive institution which provides a value-centered educational experience that enhances intellectual, ethical, spiritual and social development for students.

He said faculty would encourage their students to search for truth through critical and analytical thinking to strive for personal moral growth and to develop a sense of social, economic and political responsibility.

Added that students after completing their training programmes would be empowered to create jobs; thereby impacting positively on their communities and nations.

He announced that by January 2017, they hope to run BSc Information Technology as well as High National Diploma (HND) Pharmacy Technologies.

Dr Tufour Kwarteng of the University of Cape Coast said the University would not compromise on quality and urged the matriculants to take their studies very seriously.

Dr Clement Opoku-Okrah, Registrar of the Allied Health Professions Council, advised the students to take their practical lessons very seriously and continuously seek for ways to enhance their services in their chosen profession.

He told the students that challenges would come, but they must team up with faculty and management to address them.

At the ceremony an eight member Students Representative Council, led by Mr Benjamin Nii Crowey Borquaye, was inducted into office.

GNA