Electorate urged to reject extra ballot papers

Koforidua, Dec. 5, GNA - The National First Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu-Amopofo has called on the members of his Party to reject any offer of extra ballot papers to vote on the Election Day.

He said each electorate should vote once for the presidential and once for the parliamentary elections.

Mr Ampofo explained that any extra vote by anybody could lead to the bloating of votes at the polling stations and could attract the cancellation of the results.

He called on the agents of the Party who would be working at the polling stations to ensure that each voter was issued with a single verified ballot paper for the parliamentary election and another for the presidential elections.

Mr Ampofo was speaking at the Eastern Regional rally of the NDC at Koforidua.

He appealed to all branches of the Party to mobilise people in their branches to cast their vote on the election day and convince people who would be going to market to vote before they go to the market or farm on that day.

Mr Ampofo explained that this year's election was very important to the country because it was the outcome that would determine if Ghana would continue with the massive building of infrastructure for the country to catch up with the economic development of its contempories in the world or relapse into stagnation.

The Vice-President, Mr Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur thanked the leadership of the party for their hard work during the campaign and urged the people of the Region to work hard to push their agenda 50/50 to Agenda 60/40 in favour of the NDC.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia said it was never true that the Eastern Region was the strong hold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and explained that the NDC won the region in 1992 and 1996 and could win it again this time round.

He advised the supporters of the Party not to respond to any provocation by the opponents of the Party because the NDC was sure of victory and so need no fight to disrupt their celebrations.

Mr Asiedu-Nketia said the NDC have received information that all the research conducted by the NPP indicate that they would lose the elections hence they have resorted to bullying and provocations.

The Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omani Boamah urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers on the election day to cast their votes without fear and assured of full security to all citizens of the country before, during and after the elections.

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia who spoke on behalf of the members of parliament of the Party in the Region assured that the NDC would maintain all the seats that it won at the 2012 elections and win five extra parliamentary seats in the Region.

GNA