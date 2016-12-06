Electoral Commission Urged To Co-operate With Media

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sunyani based Suncity Radio, Mr. Ransford Antwi, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to desist from stifling the media houses of vital information, concerning the forth coming general elections.

He said the media has, and continue to play very significant role in preparing and keeping Ghanaians informed and educated on the December 7th General Elections.

Mr. Antwi was commenting on some difficulties his outfit was going through in sourcing information from the Brong Ahafo Regional Directorate of the EC.

He explained that when the Press needed information or pass on same at various constituencies in the region, the regional EC directorate would ask the Press to contact the Commission’s Head office in Accra for redress.

Mr. Antwi lamented that this unco-operative attitude of the EC, especially, at this crucial stage of the 2016 general elections was quite unfortunate.

“Right from the day one, the general public has been informed and educated on all activities by stakeholders pertaining to the impending election; however when it matters most, the EC was trying to frustrate the Press from getting vital information for public consumption,” he bemoaned.

He urged the leadership of the EC, to come clear on the issue, in order to create a congenial environment and atmosphere, for a free, fair and peaceful polls, whose outcome would be acceptable to all Ghanaians, without any shred of doubt.

The CEO also appealed to the National Peace Council to urgently call the EC to order in this regard.