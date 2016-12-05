‘Anyone asking 170 questions is not serious’ – Veep to Bawumia

With a couple of days to the general elections on December 7, Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur has yet again brought up the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 170 questions put forth by its Running Mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Running Mate said to his counterpart in the NPP, during his party’s Greater Accra Regional rally, that he had finally taken time to peruse the 170 questions and realised that they were mostly already answered or statements of past facts.

“All over the country, we have answered the most important questions that he has asked. We have shown him where he has gone wrong. We have shown him were his information is wrong,” Mr. Amissah Arthur retorted to the NPP running mate.

Outlining his assessment of the questions, the Veep said he was quite surprised to questions were in the mould of mere statements.

As an example, he noted that one of the supposed questions indicated that NDC oversaw the completion of the current seat of the Presidency, the Flagstaff House. But Mr. Amissah Arthur simply opined: “that is not a question.”

He also noted more of the supposed 170 questions toed the line of facts; like those simply pointing out that the NDC government rehabilitated the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium and that it renovated Peduase Lodge.

In view of his assessment of the 170 questions, Mr. Amissah Arthur said he and the NDC were going to simply ignore the questions as the polls beckoned.

“What do you want me to answer about that? Anybody who is asking 170 questions is not serious. We shall ignore the 170 questions because he is not serious. He is talking about things that have already happened.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana