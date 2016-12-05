Runaway Akufo-Addo cannot call Mahama incompetent- Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress says the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party cannot describe president John Mahama as an incompetent leader only to run away from a debate.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the presidential debate was the only opportunity for Akufo-Addo to demonstrate to Ghanaians how incompetent the president is but somehow decided to chicken out when the opportune time came.

He was speaking to thousands of partisan National Democratic Congress supporters that thronged the Accra Sports Stadium for the final rally of the governing party ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Nketia said the conduct of the NPP leader is like an individual who runs to a judge with a complaint about an adversary. The judge calls the adversary to come and defend himself. The adversary accepts the call and promises to respond but when the complainant is reminded to come and file his case formally he refuses to show up. When that happens the judge will have no choice but to declare the case as a "foolish case."

The NDC scribe said the leader of a party who accuses his opponent in power of destroying the country must have the courage to come forward in a debate.

Nana Akufo-Addo failed to take part in the two presidential debates organised by two separate institutions ahead of the elections.

The first was the one organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) which neither the president nor Nana Akufo-Addo took part in, but the president was later part of the debate organised by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Asiedu Nketia, popularly referred to as General Mosquito said president John Mahama has been accountable to the people over the last four years as president and has ambitious plans to continue with his development agenda.

Clad in a black red batakari, the influential NDC general secretary implored the electorate to vote massively for the NDC on Wednesday.

The Accra Sports Stadium, venue for the NDC last rally was besieged by thousands of fanatic NDC supporters who waved, cheered and danced to songs some of which were performed by Ghanaian artiste.

Leading members of the party took turns to address the buoyant crowd with some of them inflaming ethnic sentiments and accusing the NPP leader and party of using and dumping people from the Ga ethnic group.

The rally was crowned with a speech by the president and a performance by dance hall artiste Shatta Wale.

