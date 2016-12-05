Politics | 5 December 2016 21:06 CET
Ghana has been in safe hands under my watch - Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama says the peace and stability the nation has been enjoying in the whole of Africa shows Ghana has been in safe hands under his watch.
He said the destiny of the country is in the hands of Ghanaians and the decision they take on December 7 will determine the direction of their future.
More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
