We are moving to stop NPP’s ‘illegal’ float – Police

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) procession of parts of Accra is in violation of the Public Order Act, the Police Administration has stated.

The Police Administration has thus said it is taking action to stop the NPP's procession as it explained in a statement that the NPP did not notify it of this event as required by the Public Order Act.

The Public Order Act enjoins any organisation to notify the police at least five clear days before any special event, the Police indicated.

It has also warned that “no effort will be spared to take the necessary legal action against the organizers of this illegal act.”

The float, which is ongoing, started from Nima and is being led by the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Find below the full statement

VIOLATION OF THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT (491) 1994

It has come to the attention of the Police that some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are embarking on a float and procession in the city of Accra contrary to the Public Order Act (491) 1994.

The Police Administration wishes to state that the Police were not notified of this special event much against the tenet of the Public Order Act, which enjoins any group of persons who intends to hold a special event to notify the Police, at least, five (5) clear days before the event.

The Police are, therefore, moving in to prevent the clear disregard and violation of law and order which is currently being perpetrated. Meanwhile, the Police wishes to state that no effort will be spared to take the necessary legal action against the organizers of this illegal act.

SGND;

DIRECTOR/PUBLIC AFFAIRS [CEPHAS ARTHUR] SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana