The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 5 December 2016 20:36 CET

'Have we not solved the Dumsor crisis?' – Seth Terkper asks

By MyJoyOnline

Finance Minister, Seth Terkper says the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no message for Ghanaians ahead of Wednesday’s polls.

He said the power crisis which was the major area of criticism for the NPP has been resolved by government of President John Mahama.

“Have we not solved the Dumsor crisis?” he asked, adding, this is the first election year that the energy crisis has not been used against the NDC government.

The Finance Minister made these remarks when he addressed thousands of NDC supporters at the Greater Accra Regional rally held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Monday.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

ONE WHO DOESN'T POSSESS ANYTHING,SHOULD BE GLAD THAT SHE/HE IS LIVING AND HEATHY
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img