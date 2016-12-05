'Have we not solved the Dumsor crisis?' – Seth Terkper asks

Finance Minister, Seth Terkper says the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no message for Ghanaians ahead of Wednesday’s polls.

He said the power crisis which was the major area of criticism for the NPP has been resolved by government of President John Mahama.

“Have we not solved the Dumsor crisis?” he asked, adding, this is the first election year that the energy crisis has not been used against the NDC government.

The Finance Minister made these remarks when he addressed thousands of NDC supporters at the Greater Accra Regional rally held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Monday.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]