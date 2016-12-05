NHIS was in tatters when we took over - Sylvester Mensah

A former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS) says the scheme was in a deplorable state when the NDC assumed office in 2009.

According to Sylvester Mensah, the number of utilization of the scheme which was nine million increased to nineteen million after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took over.

Mr Mensah was the head of Ghana's biggest health program until he was arrested and investigated this year by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) over some alleged financial malfeasance at the authority.

This also led to the interdiction of some 19 other staff of the authority early this year.

The challenged scheme has been one of the arrows the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) keeps firing at government in its campaign ahead of the elections on Wednesday.

The NPP has argued that corruption and misappropriation of funds at the authority is gradually collapsing it.

But speaking at the Accra regional rally of the NDC on Monday, Mr Mensah said the scheme was rather riddled with fraud under the Kufuor government.

"It was at their time that the authority had a board which membership was more than staff at district level...it was at their time when the legal regime of the scheme did not allow any form of auditing," he explained to the energetic crowd at the venue.

According to Mr Mensah the challenges were all fixed after he assumed office and called on Ghanaians to vote massively for President John Mahama and the NDC to continue with the good works he has done

We are going to buy medicine for Ghana on Wednesday...one of the medicines is called Mahama tablet and the other is Opana tablet. Now we cannot go and buy a drug whose manufacturer does not know the sickness it cures and keeps telling us to just try and see, He said in Ga.

He assured that the NDC government is committed to fulfilling all promises it has made if retained on Wednesday.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]