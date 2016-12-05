PPP holds final election rally at KEEA [Photos]

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) is holding its final election 2016 campaign rally in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem constituency of the Central Region.

Thousands of supporters have joined the party's flagbearer, Papa Kwesi Nduom and other executives of the party at the Kwabina Gyan square in Elmina as they climax campaign activities ahead of this year's polls.

The party started with a mega-float through Elmina before gathering at the park for the final rally.

The PPP is seeking to wrestle political power from the NDC government which it has described as ineffective.

The flagbearer, Papa Kwesi Nduom has told the supporters not to vote for the NPP because of the party’s promise to build a factory in each district because he [Nduom] has already demonstrated his ability to set up more factories by building several of them all over the country.

He also said he was the right man to vote for if Ghanaians wanted more jobs to be created since he has employed thousands of Ghanaians in companies directly and indirectly.

He accused both the NPP and the NDC of luring Ghanaians with insincere promises they cannot deliver on.

The party, through on various campaign events reiterated its resolve to focus on job creation if voted to office to deal with the high level of unemployment in the country.

‘NDC holds final rally today’

Meanwhile, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also holding its final rally at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

Executives of the party are sharing their final message to convince Ghanaians on why they need to retain President John Mahama as president in the upcoming polls.

The rally comes a day after the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a mammoth

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photo credit: Akwesi Koranteng