Eligible voters from Togo would be allowed to vote - Amissah Arthur

The Vice President has assured that all eligible voters resident in neighboring countries would be allowed access into the country to exercise their franchise on December 7 .

Kwesi Amissah-Arthur's comment follows claims by opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region that it would ensure no Togolese is allowed entry into Ghana to vote under its "Operation Eagle Eye".

Addressing NDC sympathizers at a rally in Hohoe in the Volta Region on Sunday , Amissah-Arthur explained that nobody or party has the right to prevent any Ghanaian resident abroad who has duly registered from voting.

"I hear that in the Volta Region you people are afraid they say they will stop some people from voting, nobody can stop any Ghanaian from voting", he stressed.

"The same people who introduced the representation of people law to bring people from America and Britain to come and vote, say if you are coming from Togo you can't vote, if you are coming from Benin you can't vote, why? Is it because they are afraid of Ghanaians who are living there who wants to come and vote. We shall vote today, we shall vote tomorrow !" Mr Amissah-Arthur said.

He indicated that he knows Ghanaians who live in America, U.K., Germany, Nigeria, Chad and other countries who have flown home to vote...so if you come by plane you are Ghanaian, if you come by road you are not Ghanaian? Every Ghanaian can exercise his franchise and we will allow every Ghanaian who has a vote no matter where he lives to come to Ghana and vote."

Mr Amissah-Arthur who commended people of the Volta Region for the massive support shown the NDC thanked the supporters on behalf of the President.

"He is thanking you ahead because he knows that you are determined to vote for the NDC on Wednesday . Let me on behalf of JM thank the people of Volta for the work that you have done in the last five months of this campaign," he said.

He urged Ghanaians to vote massively to maintain the NDC to enable the Mahama-led-government complete its development agenda for the country and assured that there would be enough jobs for the seeming youth when the infrastructure works are completed.

"We have work to do in the next four years, we have to finish the roads in this constituency, we have to finish the roads in the Volta Region, we have to finish the schools, we have to bring hope to our people, we have to give jobs to the young people of our country."

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency, Bernice Adiku Heloo urged her constituents to reject any other party and vote President Mahama and herself for continuing development of the constituency.

The NDC is targeting to garner 97% of total votes in the Hohoe Constituency on the election day.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News