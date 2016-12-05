Free And Fair Elections Demanded Of The Electoral Commission And The President

Election 2016 is a consequential election for Ghana. Its significance to all generations and Ghana’s standing in the world as the beacon of exemplary democracy in Africa cannot be overstressed. That is why it is highly imperative for the electoral commission (EC) of Ghana to do the right thing by holistically ensuring free and fair elections.

This is a very important state institution that should redeem its dented image in this election. The mishandling of the special voting exercise by the EC gives us cause for concern as to what to expect on Wednesday (7th Dec. 2016)

Ghana Must Work (GMW) subsequently calls on the president of Ghana to drop any possible plans or temptation of trying to subvert the will of the people. This is because any trace of attempt of subversion of the will of the people of Ghana could degenerate into a level of escalation that could plunge our dear country into chaos and this should be avoided at all cost. Thus the onus rests on the president to allow the will of the good people of Ghana to prevail.

Additionally, Ghana Must Work (GMW) calls on all the security agencies of Ghana to exercise a higher degree of professionalism in the conduct of their duties during this momentous election by bearing in mind of the fact that they are paid by tax payers to ensure their safety and protection at all times. Any attempt to favor the ruling government would be unfortunate and the ramification could be very costly.

Finally, Ghana Must Work (GMW) wishes to commend all Ghanaians for being much active and deeply involved in the political process. However, please make sure your vote counts by staying within the legally approved parameters to monitor your polling station until the votes are counted with the subsequent declaration.

God bless our homeland Ghana!

God bless us all!

Signed

The President

Ghana Must Work (GMW)

[email protected]