We’ll exceed election target in Eastern Region – Amissah-Arthur

Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has stated that he is upbeat that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could win 60 percent of the votes in Eastern Region.

He said the Party's target of winning 50 percent of the votes in the Region had now moved from “Agenda 50/50” to “Agenda 60/40”.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made the statement when he addressed hundreds of NDC supporters at a regional rally at Jackson Park, Koforidua.

The rally, which attracted party supporters from the various constituencies in the Region, has as its main objective, to win 50 percent of the votes in the Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur urged NDC supporters to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner.

He said elections were not akin to 'a do or die affair' but presented opportunities for the electorate to express their choices as to who they wanted to govern the country.

He extended President John Mahatma's message of commendation to the Party's executive for their tireless effort to ensure victory in the December polls.

He said the NDC had elected the best parliamentary candidates for the Region, and therefore, urged the supporters to vote massively for them

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said initially he doubted whether the NDC’s target for the region was realistic but upon arrival at the Jackson Park, and seeing the large enthusiastic NDC supporters, he was optimistic that the “Agenda 50/50” could be surpassed.

He said judging from the work that the party officials had done on the ground, he was optimistic that the NDC could easily achieve the new target of “Agenda 60/40”.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah commended the Regional and Constituency executives of the Party for working hard to ensure victory in the December polls.

He reminded the supporters that the Eastern Region was not the stronghold of the NPP as people were made to believe because in 1992 and 1996 elections, the NDC won.

He charged the party foot soldiers to go out to communities to canvass for more votes to give President Mahama one-touch victory on Wednesday.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister of Communications, said the NDC had had complaints that some of its supporters in Kyebi were being intimidated by their NPP counterparts.

He said the Party would not sit down for its supporters to be scared by the NPP in the Region.

He said if in the year 2008 and 2012 NPP had its way by intimidating NDC supporters, this time round in 2016 they would not be allowed to do that.

Dr Omane Boamah said the NDC would protect every ballot and ensure that each vote cast was counted to elect President John Mahama for another four-year term.

He urged the NDC supporters to go back to their communities to embark on door-to-door campaigns in these last few days to the elections to ensure total victory for the Party.

