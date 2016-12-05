Thousands of supporters gather for NDC’s final rally [Photos]

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress have arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium for the party’s finally rally for election 2016 in the country's capital, Accra.

After several months of campaigning ahead of the general elections which comes off on Wednesday, December 7, the NDC is seeking to cease the moment to deliver its final message to convince its supporters and Ghanaians to vote the party.

President John Mahama, who is seeking reelection has said he has by far improved the living conditions of the Ghanaians and implemented social intervention policies aimed.

Several executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are at the Stadium to address the teeming party supporters.

President John Mahama, Vice President Amissah-Arthur and other party bigwigs are also present at the venue for the rally.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor

Photo credit: Godwin Akeiteh Allotey