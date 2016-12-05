The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Gambia | 5 December 2016

Senior Gambia opposition figures freed on bail: court

By AFP
Gambian opposition leader Ousainou Darboe leaves a polling station during the 2011 presidential election.
Gambian opposition leader Ousainou Darboe leaves a polling station during the 2011 presidential election. By Seyllou (AFP/File)

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - A Gambian court freed 19 members of the country's main opposition party on bail Monday, including influential leader Ousainou Darboe, as they appealed a three-year jail sentence handed down in July.

"The applicants are hereby granted bail," said Justice Adegoke, handing down the much-awaited ruling that comes three days after an opposition coalition took a surprise victory in a presidential election.

She added that the detainees had to surrender their passports and provide a surety.

Ousainou and the others took part or were picked up nearby a demonstration in April over the death in custody of Solo Sandeng, a fellow member of the United Democratic Party (UDP) who had taken to the streets to call for electoral reform.

