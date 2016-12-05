NPP releases list of Woyome’s cash beneficiaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed what it claims are details of businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome’s cheque book and list of beneficiaries of the GH¢51.2 million wrongfully paid him as judgement debt.

The Director of Communications of the NPP, Nana Akomea, at a press conference in Accra on Monday said Mr Woyome financed many projects of the NDC and paid some sums to some individuals within the party.

He mentioned the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho as beneficiaries of the booty.

A former Attorney General Martin Amidu had earlier threatened to expose the names of some beneficiaries if given the opportunity to orally examine the businessman.

But Nana Akomea said, “GH¢60,000 payment was made to Mr Jewel Ackah on 16th of June 2011. They include a GH¢20,000 payment to General Mosquito on 2nd September 2011 and GH¢8,000 payment to one Suhuni of Radio Gold.”

He also mentioned the editor of the Insight Newspaper, Mr Kwesi Pratt Jnr as also receiving GH¢2,000 from the money.

According to Mr Akomea, Woyome, from the amount, funding the refurbishment of the NDC office in Accra and procurement of motorbikes for a constituency branch of the NDC in the Volta Region.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor