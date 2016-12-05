Asiedu Nketia, Pratt, Anyidoho benefited from ¢51.2m Woyome cash - NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released a list of some key members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) who allegedly benefited from the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt wrongfully paid to Alfred Woyome.

NPP Communications Director, Nana Akomea at a news conference in Accra Monday, said it was never the case that the NDC financier solely benefited from the judgment debt paid him in 2010.

He said Mr Woyome wrote down the names of all the beneficiaries of the money and noted the purposes for which they were going to be paid the money.

“Mr Woyome was very meticulous in keeping the records,” he added.

The key beneficiaries, according to him include;

(a)A GHC1 million payment was made to the NDC party on 15 February 2011

(b)GHC75,000 was given to Professor Awunor on 28 June 2011

(c)GHC60,000 was given to Jewel Ackah on 16 June 2011

(d)GHC20,000 was given to NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito on 2 September 2011

(e)GHC60,000 former head of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Steve Kpordzih 2011

(f)GHC8,000 to one Suhyini of Radio Gold in 2011

(g)GHC2,000 Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt in 2011

(h)GHC15,000 to NDC branch in Hohoe in 2011

(i)GHC42,000 to NDC to buy 30 motorbikes

(j)GHC100,000 to NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

(k)GHC30,000 to renovate NDC party office on 29 March 2011

(l)GHC13,000 NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho 1 May 2011

(m)GHC30,000 8 February 2011 to NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker

These beneficiaries, Nana Akomea claims are people who defended Mr Woyome even after the Supreme Court ruled that the money was wrongfully paid to the businessman and should be returned to the state.

“Clearly, the money that Woyome received, he made a huge payment out of it to NDC,” he said.

Sections of Ghanaians have questioned the resolve of government to retrieve the GH¢51.2 million from Mr Woyome.

Refresh the page for more...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers