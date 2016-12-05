Special Voting Records Total Turnout Of 101,014

The total turnout for the two phases of the special voting exercise was 101,014, according to provisional figures from the Electoral Commission (EC).

This figure represents 79.29 percent of the 127,396 registered special voters. The figure for the number of registered special voters' has however risen from 126,875 to the 127,396 per a statement from the EC.

The first day of the special voting exercise on Thursday, December 1 was marred by complications arising from the inability of hundreds of special voters, mostly security personnel, to cast their ballots during the exercise.

They together with some people who were also supposed to vote outside their original constituencies were turned away by Returning Officers and later informed they had to vote in their original constituencies.

This compelled the EC to hold another special voting exercise on Sunday, December 4 but that day also recorded reports of some voters, mostly security personnel, being unable to find their names in the voters' register. According to the Commission, an additional 8,657 special voters' cast their ballots during the second phase of the special voting on December 4 to add to the 92,357 voters' who cast their ballots on the first day of special voting on December 1.

The EC in its statement also reminded that those who did not find their names on the special voters' list is because they are either not listed for duties outside their usual residence on Election Day or their names were not submitted by their institutions to the EC.

Therefore they will be voting at their polling stations on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

The Commission also provided a shortcode,#6363, for registered voters to check their registration details and the name of their polling station if they did not do so during the exhibition period.

-Citifmonline